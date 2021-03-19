MP Materials’ (MP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP opened at $40.50 on Monday. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.