Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

