Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 348 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $41,909.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $54,077.49.

CW opened at $120.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $124.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

