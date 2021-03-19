Barbara K. Allen Sells 449 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.