Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

