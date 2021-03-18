POA (POA) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $25.92 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,657,279 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
