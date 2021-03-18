ZrCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119,003.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $119,003.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00455177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00137502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.37 or 0.00657109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00076143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.