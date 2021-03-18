Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.39 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $31,265.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 102.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010833 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EFT.finance (EFT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.97 or 0.00440501 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00127513 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,436,889,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.