MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Shares of MRPRF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.