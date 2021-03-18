Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Receives GBX 2,011.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.80 ($26.28).

RAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of RAT stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,700 ($22.21). 50,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,830. The firm has a market cap of £977.87 million and a P/E ratio of 35.71. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,777 ($23.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,589.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

