RAMP Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $112.47 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00455433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00061698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00139103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00660596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,656,202 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.