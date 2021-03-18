Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post $207.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.69 million to $209.40 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $173.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $933.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $945.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.