Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $3,714,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,412,281.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,762 shares of company stock valued at $82,033,544. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $78,143,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,018. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,287.07 and a beta of 2.32.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.