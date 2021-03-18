$19.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce $19.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.60 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 185,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 49.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.