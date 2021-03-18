Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $54.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,036.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,050.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,767.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

