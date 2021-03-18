Non-Fungible Yearn Price Hits $248.98 on Major Exchanges (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can now be purchased for $248.98 or 0.00435083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00454670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00139059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00648882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00075929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,539 tokens. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Trading

