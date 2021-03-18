Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

KEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TSE:KEL traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,917. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

