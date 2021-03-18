CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $119.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $113.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $469.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.10 million to $479.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $465.53 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $486.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. 421,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after buying an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after buying an additional 547,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,525,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after buying an additional 156,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

