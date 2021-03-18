Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,272,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,767,881. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

