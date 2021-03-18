PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Price Down 10%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 595,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 345,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 487,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

