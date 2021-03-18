Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) dropped 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $143.08 and last traded at $146.18. Approximately 2,073,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,455,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.71.

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.35 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $18,010,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $16,123,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

