Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.50. 3,066,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

