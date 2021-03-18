Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $491.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $13.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $539.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.96. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $185.84 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

