Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.00. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $11.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $21.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

MTH traded down $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 467,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

