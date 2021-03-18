Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares fell 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.36. 1,916,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,761,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 185,272 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.