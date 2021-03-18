Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Down 9.2%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s share price dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 1,075,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 912,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $287.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)
Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
