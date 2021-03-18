Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 19,010,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 61,364,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $231.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. Analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.