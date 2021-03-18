Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 24,339,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,342,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.