Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.69. Approximately 1,831,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,333,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,048 shares of company stock valued at $12,973,286 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

