Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 12,098 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

Civeo stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,613. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Civeo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.