Kylin (KYL) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.78 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Kylin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $70.03 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.00454643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00137708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.24 or 0.00642052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,845,666 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KYLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.