Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price at $19.40

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of RIOCF stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 11,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,088. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

