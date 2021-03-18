$0.77 EPS Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. AT&T posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,102,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,465,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 980,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,204,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,030,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

