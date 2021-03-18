Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 661,444 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

