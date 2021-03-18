Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson Sells 567 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.