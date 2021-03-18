Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Achieves $22.85 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and approximately $231,116.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $319.02 or 0.00562050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00453873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00137032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00634079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 71,621 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

