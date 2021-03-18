Zacks: Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post $337.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $338.30 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $320.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

RCM traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,592. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 278.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

