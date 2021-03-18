Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tivity Health posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 281,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,010. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,334,000 after buying an additional 163,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 687,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $12,878,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

