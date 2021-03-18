Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.72. 13,539,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

