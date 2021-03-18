LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 8.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.57. 705,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 955,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $2,452,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,480,580. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

