nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Down 8%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.11 and last traded at $64.96. Approximately 1,813,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,380,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

