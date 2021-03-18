Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.64 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 2,276,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,598,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,379 shares of company stock worth $14,826,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

