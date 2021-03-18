Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Down 7.9%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.10. 957,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 868,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRA. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $368,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

