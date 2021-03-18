Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.41. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 531,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.