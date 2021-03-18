Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

