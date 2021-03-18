Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,792,911.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 1,653,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RPC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RPC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in RPC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

