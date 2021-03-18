Adam Wiener Sells 6,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $69.22. 1,711,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,494. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -144.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

