Contrasting KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KONE Oyj and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 9.37% 33.13% 11.06% Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KONE Oyj and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 3.66 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 104.71

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KONE Oyj and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 3 7 4 0 2.07 Vivint Smart Home 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.25%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Vivint Smart Home on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. In addition, it offers people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

