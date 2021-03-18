Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $22.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $30.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.63 to $35.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG traded down $49.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,429.36. 252,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,193. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $450.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,463.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,358.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

