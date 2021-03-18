Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Sells $24,465.95 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Justin L. Brown sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $24,465.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $533,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SWX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.12. 846,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,373. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

